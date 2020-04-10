It's official, Tucson: Reid Park Zoo's baby elephant is finally here

After almost two years of waiting, Reid Park Zoo just welcomed a baby elephant.

Semba, a 30-year-old African elephant, gave birth to a female calf shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The calf weighed in at 295 pounds and is healthy.

There's no name quite yet, though staff have been dabbling with a few choices. Look out for a poll to help name the calf soon.

The birth comes more than five years after the calf's big sister Nandi was born. Nandi was the first elephant born in Arizona and very quickly stole the hearts of nearly every Tucsonan.

The new calf is believed to be the second elephant born in the state.

"Semba is an experienced mother," said Director of Zoological Operations Sue Tygielski in a press release. "After 22 long months of gestation, she had smooth labor without any complications."