Arizona point guard Justin Coleman returned to the starting lineup against Utah after coming off the bench Thursday night. He nearly won the game for the Wildcats in regulation. His 3-point attempt from just inside of half-court fell short and sent the game into overtime.
UA coach Sean Miller was complimentary of Coleman, who dislocated his left shoulder earlier this week in practice and is clearly not yet 100 percent.
“Getting through these four or five days, it’s not easy,” Miller said. “I really credit him for playing against Colorado in the time that he did and going like he did today. He’s not at further risk, but you can’t judge him on his performance because he’s the furthest thing from being at his best.”
Coleman’s shoulder is “80 percent,” Miller said. It should improve as the Wildcats prepare for the Bay Area road trip, which begins Wednesday.