Arizona’s starting running back, J.J. Taylor, is also its starting kickoff returner. Taylor’s prominent role on special teams jibes with UA coach Kevin Sumlin’s philosophy regarding the third phase of football.
“What you want to do is give your team the best chance to be successful in all phases,” Sumlin said. “Which means that you want your best players out there. That gives us an opportunity for field position and/or points with him back there.”
Before the opener last week, Taylor hadn’t returned kickoffs in a game since high school. He averaged 43.4 yards per return as a sophomore at Centennial High School in Corona, California, according to MaxPreps.
Taylor wasn’t quite as successful against BYU, averaging 23.7 yards on three returns. But you can see the logic in putting him back there: Taylor is one of Arizona’s most elusive runners.
“He’s got a unique ability to make people miss, and for his size he’s got real power,” Sumlin said of the 5-6, 184-pound Taylor. “He’s got everything you want in a return guy, particularly kickoff return.
“And he wants to do it. That’s a big part of it. That’s not for everybody. You’re going as fast as you can down the field, and they’re going as fast as they can. There’s some violent collisions. He’s got the ability and the want-to, and he’s going to be dynamic at it.”
Taylor had no idea special-teams coach Jeremy Springer would peg him for the job, but the redshirt sophomore has embraced it. Like any offensive player, he wants to touch the ball as much as possible.
Taylor views the kickoff returner as the team’s “tempo-setter.” But when he catches the ball, his approach is the same as if he were carrying it out of the backfield.
“I’m just looking to score,” Taylor said, “or get as many yards as possible.”