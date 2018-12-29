18. J.J. Taylor 14 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Arizona Wildcats running back J.J. Taylor (21) evades Arizona State's Dasmond Tautalatasi during the third quarter of the Territorial Cup, Nov. 24, 2018, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star Arizona’s sophomore running back was the UA’s lone All-Pac-12 first team selection, rushing for 1,432 yards. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save promotion To B2B or Not 2B The Arizona Daily Star can help make social media work for you, not against you with page builds and increased visibility for your business! promotion 29th Diversity Career Fair -- Jan 23, 2019 - Desert Diamond Casino Find the Right Job at the Right Time promotion To B2B or Not 2B The Arizona Daily Star can help make social media work for you, not against you with page builds and increased visibility for your business! promotion 29th Diversity Career Fair -- Jan 23, 2019 - Desert Diamond Casino Find the Right Job at the Right Time