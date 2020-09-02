J. Kevin McElhinny

The USS Goodhue APA 107 was an attack transport loaded with elements: soldiers and equipment, of the 77th infantry division. She was present at the invasion of Okinawa, Easter Sunday, the first of April, 1945. The army troops were part of the Floating Reserve after the initial landings had gone off with relative ease on D-Day. The ship was sailing in a convoy of destroyers and other transports when she was attacked and hit by a Kamikaze plane carrying two 500-pound bombs on the evening of April 2. The explosion caused the death of over 30 seamen and soldiers and the wounding of many more. I was a hospital corpsman aboard the Goodhue and thus a witness to the destruction. I had enlisted in the Navy just after my 18th birthday, and had been trained in Hospital Corps School after Boot Camp. Life as a medic aboard the Goodhue was my first sea duty. Subsequently I served on two other ships: the USS Preble and the USS Midway. My naval experience lasted about 26 months and provided me with memories, good and bad, but I have never regretted serving. Construction work became my livelihood after the war, and my wife, Letha, and I raised five children. We recently celebrated our 70th wedding anniversary.
