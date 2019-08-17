History: Good and excellent ratings until late 2018. Since then, three of six inspections had negative findings including a July 12 needs improvement rating and a failed re-inspection July 22.
What the inspector saw: “Heavy buildup of grease and old food debris” on floor and wall near grill; multiple food contact surfaces were chipped or cracked or had old food debris; boxes of food stored in freezer under leaking condenser line; multiple foods had no use-by dates; sanitizing sink directly connected to sewer.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Aug. 1.
Comments: Manager declined to comment.