Jack Safiran

On the first day of the draft Jack joined the Army. When Jack was being shipped out, he went to visit my father at work. Jack and my father spoke for a half hour. The company docked my fathers’ wages because of this, my father in turn quit. Jack’s first assignment after training was Iceland, he sent my mother a doll from Iceland. However, we never received the doll. He was assigned to England, France and Germany. When Truman first signed the GI Bill, Jack wrote my mother and said, “a little education never hurt.” Jack had planned on going back to school. Jack anticipated that the war wouldn’t last long. He told mother not to worry about our little brother because the war would be over by then. Jack was killed a couple months before war ended in Germany. Mother was seven months' pregnant at the time of Jack’s death. The telegram we received, was delivered to my father’s work. My father asked the doctor if he should tell her the news. He advised to tell her the truth.
