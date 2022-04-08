Tags
Here are five questions facing the UA as it reloads for the 2022-23 season:
For Star subscribers: Company says it will begin clearing, grading land in April on the west slope of the Santa Rita Mountains directly east of Green Valley.
For Star subscribers: A recent city study showed that fewer than 30 residents said they’re taking advantage of the decade-old initiative to re-use some of their household water for landscaping. The program pays homeowners up to $1,000 to purchase needed equipment.
Homemade Mediterranean, Bemo's Ol' Joe's and Hermanos Tacos are three of our food writer's favorite restaurants of the year so far. The Pit offers a venue for these creative foodie startups on Tucson's east side.
For Star subscribers: Here's how much Tucson Electric Power home customers could see their monthly bill rise to cover higher wholesale power and fuel costs.
Looking for a meal that won't break the bank? For the second round, our food writer rounds up her favorite cheap food in Tucson. Find happy hour deals at Perche' No and a white pie at Squared Up Pizza.
A 79-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured after a person hit them with a vehicle during a confrontation in a midtown Tucson parking lot, police said.
For Star subscribers: Greg Hansen explains how Tommy Lloyd could make history Sunday, why the NCAA transfer portal is affecting Arizona and others, and why it's time to disband the IARP.
For Star subscribers: A new shop in Tucson's St. Philip's Plaza is serving up espresso drinks, ice cream treats and baked goodies.
For Star subscribers: The big new development at the northeast gateway to the University of Gateway is a Taco Bell. It's replacing an old Taco Bell. A city-approved 20-story tower remains unrealized.
