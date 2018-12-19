Position: Wide receiver
Rank (2018): Three-star, No. 186 position, No. 1,268 nationally
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180 pounds
Hometown (high school): Las Vegas (Desert Oasis)
When he committed: April 2017
Status: Signed national letter of intent
How he fits: Mitchell was one of Arizona's first recruits to the 2018 class, but chose to delay his enrollment until January 2019 as he recovered from a torn meniscus and ACL which he suffered as a senior at Desert Oasis. He chose UA over offers from UNLV and Hawaii, and stuck with the Wildcats even as they overhauled the coaching staff.
He'll compete for playing time among a new-look receiving corps that also includes newcomers Jalen "Bobbie" Curry and Jalen Johnson.
He said it: "Man... Tore my ACL first game, had to learn to walk, run, jump again, took extra classes & graduated early, had to greyshirt (wait a year), coaching change, not knowing what was going to happen & now I’m here. God is good. First in family to go to a university." — Mitchell tweeted along with a video of him opening his scholarship papers from UA a week before early signing day