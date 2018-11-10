Last season: DesJardins was walk-on practice player. He appeared in three games for a team that had Deandre Ayton, Dusan Ristic, Ira Lee, Keanu Pinder and Akot in the frontcourt.
This season: Received a scholarship and will play an emergency frontcourt role if needed because of player absences or foul trouble. Played five minutes against HBU with Lee suspended.
Miller said it: “Jake embodies all the elements we want to have as a culture, on and off the court. Somebody who cares a lot about his teammates and winning, who comes to work every day, whether in practice, preparation for the upcoming team, in the weight room, off the court, offseason .. When you’re a walk-on (doing those things) and you’re paying your own way, that says even more about the character of Jake.”