Fischer didn't waste any time in helping turn Ironwood Ridge into a football powerhouse. He was a four-year varsity starter and a three-time first-team All-Southern Arizona linebacker before he went on to his current gig as starting linebacker at the UA.
Although he is best remembered for his defensive work after setting the Nighthawks' single-season and career records for tackles with 133 and 464, respectively, Fischer's first start came at running back in the first game of his freshman year, a 51-7 win over Flowing Wells. He rushed 16 times for 87 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown, and caught three passes for 16 yards. He started at linebacker two games later and held on to that role for the rest of his career. He starting at running back his junior and senior years as well.