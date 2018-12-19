Position: Wide receiver
Rank: Four-star, No. 25 position, No. 183 nationally
Height: 6-3
Weight: 208 pounds
Hometown (high school): Houston (St. Pius X)
When he committed: Dec. 19
Status: Signed national letter of intent
How he fits: Curry will get to work with high school teammate Grant Gunnell at UA. The Wildcats' receiving corps will have a much different feel than in 2018. Shun Brown, Shawn Poindexter and Tony Ellison, who combined to account for two-thirds of Arizona's receptions last season, are graduating. That leaves Devaughn Cooper, Cedric Peterson, Stanley Berryhill, Drew Dixon, Tre Adams and Thomas Marcus on the receiving end of Khalil Tate's passes.
Curry joins incoming receivers Jalen Johnson and Jaden Mitchell, and should have the opportunity to compete for snaps right away as Kevin Sumlin's top-rated recruit in 2019. At 6-foot-3, Curry brings more height to an already taller-than-usual group.
Curry chose to play for the Wildcats over Arizona State, Auburn, Penn State, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon, among others.