Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-2
Weight: 183
Hometown (high school): Corona, California (Eleanor Roosevelt)
When he committed: July 13, 2018
How he fits: The last time Arizona had a tall wide receiver from Corona, California, he caught a Hail Mary pass in the corner of the north end zone against the Cal Golden Bears. Austin Hill played at Arizona from 2011-14 and recorded 2,310 yards in his career in Tucson.
Johnson could have a similar career at Arizona, and the Eleanor Roosevelt High wide receiver could receive significant playing time as a freshman.
Johnson was one of several Arizona recruits that committed over the summer and he selected the Wildcats over Utah, Oregon State, Colorado State and New Mexico.
The Wildcats lose 6-foot-5-inch Shawn Poindexter —who tied Hill’s single-season touchdown record this season — the speedy Shun Brown and Tony Ellison to graduation. Arizona’s top three wide receivers are all gone and the top returners are Cedric Peterson and Tucsonan Stanley Berryhill III.
Considering Johnson is currently Arizona’s only wide receiver commit in the 2019 class, he could start as a true freshman and fill Poindexter’s role with his height.
It’s never ideal to have an inexperienced player step into a huge role immediately, especially because Johnson is considered the 133rd-best wide receiver in the nation per 247sports.com, but he could grow with the baptized-by-fire method.
Poindexter was a junior college prospect and a former volleyball player, but improved the more he played, which is a situation Johnson could find himself in.