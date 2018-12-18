Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-4
Weight: 275 pounds
Hometown (high school): Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons)
When he committed: Nov. 1
How he fits: Arizona has pulled athletes out Florida in the past, but they’ve mostly been skill position players. Arizona offensive line coach Joe Gilbert was able to pick up Williams, a three-star recruit, after he decommitted from Louisville. Williams will join a veteran group that includes returners Josh McCaulley, Cody Creason, Thiyo Lukusa, Michael Eletise, Donovan Laie, Bryson Cain and Texas A&M transfer Robert Congel.
Williams played tackle in high school, but is expected to switch to guard. He plans on learning center to give the Wildcats depth behind McCauley. Nathan Eldridge, who started over McCauley in 2017, is transferring.
He said it: “Off the field, I’m always joking and just a goofy person. I always care about my friends. I don’t know if I have a picture on Twitter, but I walk around with a little Chucky doll, that’s my alter ego. I try to give you nightmares and I’m really aggressive and physical. I’m not dirty, but I just play the game with a lot of passion and love. The game has done so much for my life. I also try to bring a lot of swag to it. You’re gonna see that Florida swag when I get to Arizona.” — Williams