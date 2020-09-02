James Franklin Dickinson enlisted in the U.S. Army on Nov. 5, 1942, and completed his basic training at Fort Custer, Michigan. He was assigned to the 11th Armored Division at Camp Polk, Louisiana. While at Camp Polk he applied and was accepted to Officers Candidate School at Fort Knox, Kentucky, home of the U.S. Army Armor Center and U.S. Armor School. He graduated as a second lieutenant on Nov. 6, 1943. By late March 1945, he landed in LeHarve, France, as part of the U.S. Army Reserve Units ready to fill needed positions to bring the war to a successful conclusion. On May 1, 1945, he was assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron (Mechanized) under the command of Gen. George Patton's 3rd Army. On May 4, 1945, his reconnaissance tank was hit by a German panzerfaust near Volabruck, Austria, killing him and his gunner and seriously wounding the driver and radio operator. His remains were sent to a U.S. Military Cemetery in Nurnberg, Germany, and were finally sent home in 1950 to Fennville, Michigan. Like more than 400,000 U.S. military personnel, James gave his life for his country. In a poem written by his mother at 3 a.m. one sleepless night she wrote: "I wondered when 'Goodbye' we said, If I was destined tears to shed, As many as the raindrops fell, When we said that last farewell."
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!