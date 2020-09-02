My father, retired Maj. James J. Britt III, went straight from the family farm to the Army at Fort Bragg. He was assigned to the pack artillery since he knew how to work with mules from his farm days. In 1942 he was sent to the New Hebrides (now called Vanuatu). He returned to Fort Sill and received training on the 240mm Howitzer and was sent to Europe. He was in a convoy crossing the North Atlantic and all the ships were zig zagging and operating without lights because of the danger from German U boats. His ship collided with a ship that had a deck full of fully fueled fighter planes. The collision caused a huge fuel spill and the captain of the ship came on the intercom and said, "the survival of everyone on both these ships depends on no one lighting a match on either ship." The ships were finally able to separate and the convoy continued to Europe. I think people have forgotten how close we came to losing the war. If not for people like my father and the brave men and women of the Allied forces, we might be speaking German or Japanese. Let us never forget the hundreds of thousands who gave their lives for our freedom.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
