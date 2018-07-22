MacPherson compiled over 2,500 yards through the air and 800 yards on the ground over three seasons as a Mountain Lion, earning a scholarship to play at Wake Forest. A four-year letter winner and three year starter for the Demon Deacons, MacPherson led Wake Forest to back-to-back winning seasons, earning most valuable players of the 2002 Seattle Bowl for his 255 combined yards and three scores against Oregon. He finished his career for the Demon Deacons seventh in school passing with 4,716 yards which is still ninth all-time.