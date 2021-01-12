National: As ordered by the President of the United States, all U.S. flags across the country will fly at half-staff from Sunday, Jan. 10, 2020, until sunset Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in honor of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across the nation.
California: All flags atop the California State Capitol will fly at half-staff Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in honor of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the line of duty.