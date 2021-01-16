Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government/public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in honor of Montgomery City Councilman Hilton "Tracy" Larkin.

Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol will fly at half-staff Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in honor of former state Senator Willis "Bill" Clare Bullard Jr., who died from COVID-19 complications.

Nevada: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol and at state facilities, will fly at half-staff Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in honor of Joe Neal, a former long-time Nevada State Senator.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

