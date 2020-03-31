Jan. 16 vs Utah

Stat line: 24 points, 8 rebounds, 9-12 FG, 5-6 FT, 29 minutes
The result: Arizona 93, Utah 77
The impact: The Wildcats rebounded after losing three of their last four heading into the matchup and routed the Utes in McKale. Though Max Hazzard’s outburst six 3-pointers grabbed the headlines, Nnaji tied Hazzard with a team-high 24 points and scored 13 in the second half. It also marked the first time during the season that Zeke had back-to-back games with 20+ points.
