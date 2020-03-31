Jan. 16 vs Utah

Jan. 16 vs Utah

From left to right, Utah Utes center Matt Van Komen (2), Arizona Wildcats forward Zeke Nnaji (22), Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (1) and Arizona Wildcats guard Josh Green (0) battle for the rebound in the second half during a game at McKale Center on January 16, 2020. Arizona won 93-77.

Stat line: 24 points, 8 rebounds, 9-12 FG, 5-6 FT, 29 minutes

The result: Arizona 93, Utah 77

The impact: The Wildcats rebounded after losing three of their last four heading into the matchup and routed the Utes in McKale. Though Max Hazzard’s outburst six 3-pointers grabbed the headlines, Nnaji tied Hazzard with a team-high 24 points and scored 13 in the second half. It also marked the first time during the season that Zeke had back-to-back games with 20+ points.

