Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, and on the 19th of every month, in honor of all Minnesota residents lost to COVID-19.
Vermont: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, and on the 19th of every month, in honor of all Vermont residents lost to COVID-19.
Utah: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in honor of Rep. LaWanna "Lou" Shurtliff.
Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol, the Lee County Courthouse and Cape Coral City Hall will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in honor of Cape Coral Mayor Joe Coviello.
Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and Hillsborough County Courthouse will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in honor of Master Corporal Brian LaVigne, a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Deputy, who was killed in the line of duty.
New Mexico: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff from Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, until sunset Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in honor of of State Senator James White.
