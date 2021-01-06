 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021

Wisconsin: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, in honor of Fire Chief Donald Edwin Kittelson of the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Missouri: As ordered by the Governor, all flags in Laclede County will fly at half-staff Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, in honor of Lebanon Police Officer Kendle G. Blackburn, who died in the line of duty from COVID-19 complications.

Louisiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, in honor of U.S. House of Representatives Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who died from COVID-19 complications.

Pennsylvania: As ordered by the Governor, all Commonwealth (state) flags at government and public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, in honor of State Representative Mike Reese.

