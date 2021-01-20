South Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in honor of Lance Corporal Melton Gore of the Horry County Police Department, who died in the line of duty.

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in honor of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Gibson, who was shot and killed in the line of duty along with his canine partner.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

