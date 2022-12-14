Jan. 22, 2019: Telling a judge that he "knew this conduct this conduct was wrong," Richardson pleads guilty to one count of federal funds bribery, saying he accepted $20,000 in exchange for a promise to steer Wildcats to Dawkins.
