Jan. 26, 2019: Wildcats blown out by USC, UCLA as Pac-12 struggles define season

After losing much of the 2018-19 recruiting class to de-commitments, Miller had to rebuild Arizona's roster on the fly. The Wildcats were led Brandon Williams who recommitted to UA after previously backing out of his original verbal commit.

Arizona started out the season 14-5 and in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament berth. But the team sputtered in at the end of January losing back-to-back blowout games to USC and UCLA. UA lost 80-57 to the Trojans and 90-69 to the Bruins in Los Angeles.

It was the worst scoring margin over a two-game Pac-12 weekend that Miller has ever had as the Wildcats’ head coach.

“We got killed in both games,” Miller said after the UCLA loss.

The Cats went on to lose four more consecutive games, the first time in 35 years the program lost five or more games in a row. They finished the season 17-15 and 8-10 in the Pac-12, the first time in Miller's career the team did not go over .500 in conference play.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

