Jan. 29, 2021 updated

Arizona: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in honor of Arizona State University Police Officer Joseph Montgomery, who died in a motorcycle accident.

Louisiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol will fly at half-staff Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in honor of former State Representative Stephen Frank "Steve" Carter, who died of COVID-19 complications.

Kansas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags in the City of Leon will fly at half-staff Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in honor of Leon Police Chief Jerry Farthing, who died of complication from COVID-19 contracted in the line of duty.

Wyoming: As ordered by the Governor, all State of Wyoming flags atop the state Capitol and at government facilities in Park County will fly at half-staff Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in honor of Hank Coe, representative of District 18 in the Wyoming Senate.

Colorado: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in honor of Captain David Sagel of the Westminster Fire Department, who died of work-related cancer.

North Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, and ending at sunset Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in honor of sitting Chairman Freddie Lee Carter Jr. of the Cohairie Intra Tribal Council Inc.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

