Arizona: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in honor of Arizona State University Police Officer Joseph Montgomery, who died in a motorcycle accident.
Louisiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol will fly at half-staff Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in honor of former State Representative Stephen Frank "Steve" Carter, who died of COVID-19 complications.
Kansas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags in the City of Leon will fly at half-staff Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in honor of Leon Police Chief Jerry Farthing, who died of complication from COVID-19 contracted in the line of duty.
Wyoming: As ordered by the Governor, all State of Wyoming flags atop the state Capitol and at government facilities in Park County will fly at half-staff Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in honor of Hank Coe, representative of District 18 in the Wyoming Senate.
Colorado: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in honor of Captain David Sagel of the Westminster Fire Department, who died of work-related cancer.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.