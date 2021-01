Wisconsin: AS ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020, in honor of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson.

Wyoming: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags atop the state Capitol and in Teton County will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020, in honor of H.L. Jensen, who served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1975-1990.