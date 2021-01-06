Jan. 6, 2021

Wyoming: As ordered by the Governor, state flags atop the State Capitol and at government facilities in Park County will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020, in honor of Pat Childers, resident of Cody, who served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1997-2012.
Johanna Eubank
Online producer
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.