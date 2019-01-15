Social Media Examiner’s seventh annual Social Media Marketing Industry Report, a survey of 3,720 marketers, business owners and solopreneurs from the U.S. and overseas, reveals some social media trends gaining momentum, as well as some surprising stalls, writes Suzanne Delzio.96% of survey p…
Social Media Examiner’s seventh annual Social Media Marketing Industry Report, a survey of 3,720 marketers, business owners and solopreneurs from the U.S. and overseas, reveals some social media trends gaining momentum, as well as some surprising stalls, writes Suzanne Delzio.96% of survey p…