Jan. 14, 1982: Jetliner crashes into Potomac River

737 smashes into D.C. bridge; 81 feared dead in icy Potomac
By Steven Komarow
The Associated Press
WASHINGTON ─ A Florida-bound jetliner roared from a snowy takeoff and crashed into a Potomac River bridge yesterday, smashing automobiles and plunging beneath the icy water. Eighty-one people, including at least six motorists, were believed killed, but the count could not be verified.
The Boeing 737, an Air Florida flight with 77 adults and three infants aboard, was bound from Washington National Airport to Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
The crash of Flight 90 left only five known survivors among those on the plane, according to Mayor Marion S. Barry Jr. It was the first fatal crash of an American commercial airliner in more than two years.
Only nine bodies were recovered as of last night.
"The assumption is that most of the people are down there still in their seatbelts from the takeoff," said police spokesman Gary Hankins.
Air Florida said there were 72 ticketed passengers, three unidentified infants and a crew of five on the jetliner.
Survivors describe moments of terror
By Robert B. Cullen
The Associated Press
WASHINGTON ─ "The plane started to shake and the next thing I knew I was in the water," said Kelly Duncan, a stewardess on Air Florida's Flight 90.
Duncan was rescued from the icy water by a passerby, Lenny Skutnik, 28, of Lorton, Va., an employee of the Congressional Budget Office. He swam 20 feet to reach her. She was taken to a Virginia hospital where she told Dr. Richard Schwartz what she remembered of the seconds before the crash.
Schwartz quoted Duncan, of Miami, as saying she was in a jump seat in the tail section of the plane.
Duncan was listed in serious condition , suffering from hypothermia.
A passenger, instrumented-rated pilot Joe Stiley of Alexandria, Va., said, "I had a pretty good indication things weren't going right when we started down the runway . . . That we did not have takeoff speed. I knew we were out of runway."
Stiley, a businessman who was headed for St. Petersburg, Fla., said he turned to his secretary, Patricia Felch, when the plane lifted off and said, "We're not going to make it." After the plane hit the water ─ about 20 seconds later ─ Stiley and Felch crawled through a hole in the fuselage. He tried to hold on to her and another woman when a line was dropped from a rescue helicopter, but they slipped from his grasp.
The secretary was later pulled to shore by rescuers in the water, and was hospitalized in critical condition. The fate of the other woman was not known.
Motorists on the ramp approaching the bridge jumped from their cars and formed a human chain down the river bank to haul out five or six of the plane passengers who crawled across the ice to safety or were still belted to seats outfitted with flotation cushions, eyewitnesses said. One woman motorist, swept from her vehicle, dangled from the bridge until onlookers pulled her to safety, a police spokesman said.