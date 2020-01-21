Jan. 17, 1919: Prohibition amendment ratified

U. S. VOTED DRY WITH A MARGIN OF TWO STATES
Nebraska Wins Honor of Making Deciding Ratification; Nation Is First Great Power in the World to Vote in Prohibition
(By A.P. leased wire.)
Santa Fe, N. M., Jan. 16. ─ The prohibition amendment to the federal constitution was ratified by the house of the New Mexico legislature today, but action in the senate was deferred while the measure was referred to committee and both houses adjourned until Monday
Washington, Jan. 16. ─ Ratification today of the federal constitutional prohibition amendment made the United States the first great power to take legislative action to stop permanently the liquor traffic.
Nebraska's vote gave the necessary affirmative three-fourths majority of the states to make effective the amendment submitted by congress in December, 1917. It was followed by similar action in the legislatures of Missouri and Wyoming making 38 states in all which have approved a "dry" America.
Affirmative action by some of the ten state legislatures yet to act is predicted by prohibition advocates.
Huge Stocks to Dispose of.
Under the terms of the amendment, sale and importation of intoxicating liquors must cease one year after ratification, but prohibition will be a fact in every state much earlier because of the war measure forbidding manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages after June 30 until the demobilization of the military forces is completed. Under the war-time measure, exportation of liquor is permitted, but the great stocks now held in bonded warehouses will have to be disposed of before the federal amendment becomes effective.
Discussion as to whether the new amendment becomes a part of the constitution now that 36 states have ratified it or whether it becomes a part of the basic law only when each state has certified its action to the secretary of state, led today to a search for precedent, which showed that the only two amendments ratified in the last half century providing for income taxes and direct election of senators were considered effective immediately the thirty-sixth state had taken affirmative action.
Senator Sheppard, author of the prohibition amendment, held that national prohibition becomes a permanent fact January 16, 1920.
Only Fourteen States Certified.
Only fourteen of the states have certified their action to the state department. The cote of the Mississippi legislature, the first to act, has not been received at the state department The Mississippi secretary of state said today at Jackson that the certificate had been mailed to Washington immediately after the legislature acted and that a duplicate would be sent if the original had been lost. Proclamation of the ratification of a new amendment is made, but this was said to be a formality and not a requisite part of changing the constitution.
Raises New Federal Problems.
New problems of government are raised by the prospective stoppage of the manufacture and sale of malt liquors, as hundreds of millions of dollars derived from internal revenue will have to be obtained from other sources. Laws for enforcement of the amendment also will have to be passed by congress.
Only a minimum of unemployment is expected to result, as the cumulative severity of successive restrictive measures adopted since the war began already has caused many distillers and brewers to seek other uses for their plants. Hundreds of millions of dollars are invested in distilleries and breweries.
More than half the territory of the United States already is dry through state action or local option elections. Until recently the movement of limited quantities of liquor for personal use was permitted, but the supreme court ruled several days ago that the Reed "bone dry" amendment made such traffic illegal.
West Led In Prohibition.
Western and southern states took the lead in prohibition. In the west only California, Nevada and Wyoming still license the sale of intoxicants and in the south only Louisiana. The remaining wet states form a belt through the Mississippi and Ohio river valleys to New England, these states including Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire.