Jan. 23, 1901: Queen Victoria has died

EDWARD VII

Now Reigns Over England ─ The Queen Passes Peacefully Away.

Cowes, Isle of Wight, Jan. 23. ─ Queen Victoria is dead and Edward VII reigns. The greatest event in the memory of this generation, the most stupendous change in existing conditions that could possibly be imagined has taken place quietly, almost gently, upon the anniversary of the Queen's father, the Duke of Kent. The end of this career never equaled by any woman in the world's history came in a simply furnished room in Osborne House. This most respected of women lying now dead lies in a great four-posted bed and made a shrunken atom, whose aged face and figure were a cruel mockery of the fair girl who in 1837 began to rule over England. Around her were gathered almost every descendent of her line. Well within view of her dying eyes there hung a portrait of the Prince Consort. It was he who designed the room and every part of the castle. In scarcely audible words the white-haired Bishop of Winchester prayed beside her as he had often prayed with his sovereign for he was Chaplain at Windsor. With bowed heads the imperious ruler of the German Empire and the man who is now King of England, the woman who has succeeded to the title of "Queen," the Prince and Princess and those of less than royal designation, listened to the Bishop's ceaseless prayer.