Jan. 23, 1901: Queen Victoria has died

EDWARD VII
Now Reigns Over England ─ The Queen Passes Peacefully Away.
Cowes, Isle of Wight, Jan. 23. ─ Queen Victoria is dead and Edward VII reigns. The greatest event in the memory of this generation, the most stupendous change in existing conditions that could possibly be imagined has taken place quietly, almost gently, upon the anniversary of the Queen's father, the Duke of Kent. The end of this career never equaled by any woman in the world's history came in a simply furnished room in Osborne House. This most respected of women lying now dead lies in a great four-posted bed and made a shrunken atom, whose aged face and figure were a cruel mockery of the fair girl who in 1837 began to rule over England. Around her were gathered almost every descendent of her line. Well within view of her dying eyes there hung a portrait of the Prince Consort. It was he who designed the room and every part of the castle. In scarcely audible words the white-haired Bishop of Winchester prayed beside her as he had often prayed with his sovereign for he was Chaplain at Windsor. With bowed heads the imperious ruler of the German Empire and the man who is now King of England, the woman who has succeeded to the title of "Queen," the Prince and Princess and those of less than royal designation, listened to the Bishop's ceaseless prayer.
Six o'clock passed and the bishop continued his intercession. One of the younger children asked a question in a shrill, child-like treble and was immediately silenced. The women of this royal family sobbed faintly and the men shuffled uneasily.
At exactly half-past six, Sir James Reid held up his hand and the people then knew that England had lost her Queen. The Bishop pronounced the benediction.
The Queen passed away quite peacefully. She suffered no pain. Those who were now mourning went to their rooms. A few minutes later the inevitable element of materialism stepped into this pathetic chapter of international history, for the Court dames went busily to work ordering their mourning from London. The wheels of the world were jarred when the announcement came, but in this palace at Osborne everything pursued the usual course. Down in the kitchen they were cooking a large dinner for an assemblage the like of which has seldom been known in England, and dinner preparations proceeded just as if nothing had happened.
The body of the Queen was embalmed and will probably be taken to Windsor on Saturday. The coffin arrived last evening from London. The Prince of Wales was very much affected when the doctors at last informed him that his mother had breathed her last. Emperor William himself was deeply affected, but did his best to minister comfort to his sorrow-stricken uncle, whose new dignity he was the first to acknowledge. From all parts of the world there are still pouring into Cowes messages of condolence. They come from crowned heads, millionaires, tradesmen and paupers and are variously addressed to the Prince of Wales and King of England.
Emperor William's arrangements are not settled. His coach will arrive here today (Wednesday), but it is believed that he will not depart until after the funeral.
Note: Emperor William is also known as Kaiser Wilhelm II. He was the son of Frederick III of Germany and Victoria, the eldest child of Queen Victoria of England. His 42nd birthday was a few days after Queen Victoria's death.
