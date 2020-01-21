Jan. 9, 2011: Rep. Giffords shot; six killed

Rep. Giffords shot, critical
Judge Roll, girl, aide, retiree, 2 others slain
Two bystanders wrestle gunman to the ground, snatch weapon away
By Rhonda Bodfield
Arizona Daily Star
The last tweet from U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords said, "My 1st Congress on Your Corner starts now. Please stop by to let me know what is on your mind or tweet me later."
It sounded so innocuous.
Minutes later, mayhem broke out and Giffords was critically wounded by a shot to the head. Six people were killed, including federal judge John Roll, who had recently worked with Giffords on court issues. A total of 13 people were injured.
Also among the dead:
Christina-Taylor Green, 9, who had recently been elected to student council and attended Saturday's event to learn more about government.
Gabe Zimmerman, 30, Giffords' director of community outreach.
Three retirees: Dorthy Murray, 76; Phyllis Schneck, 79; and Dorwan Stoddard, 76.
The shooting drew stunned reaction across Tucson. Groups gathered to hold prayer circles, while an impromptu shrine with candles and flowers cropped up outside Giffords' midtown office.
It also drew immediate national reaction, with new Republican House Speaker John Boehner calling it "a sad day for our country" and the White House calling it an "unspeakable tragedy."
"We do not yet have all the answers," President Obama said. "What we do know is that such a senseless and terrible act of violence has no place in a free society."
The bullet exited Giffords' head cleanly. Dr. Peter Rhee, a surgeon at University Medical Center, said he was optimistic about her survival, and noted she was following commands.
The shooting occurred at a northwest-side Safeway supermarket, at North Oracle and West Ina roads, where Giffords, a Democrat, was holding one of her regular "Congress on Your Corner" events, which allow her to speak directly with constituents.
The gunman has been identified as 22-year-old Jared Loughner and Sheriff Clarence Dupnik said law enforcement is not convinced he acted alone.