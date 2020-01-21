Jan. 23, 1973: Roe v. Wade

Editor's note: While the death of Lyndon B. Johnson was surely considered the big news of the day, the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade is the article we are highlighting because of the long-term significance.
States Overruled On Abortion Laws
By Warren Weaver Jr.
© 1973 New York Times News Service
WASHINGTON ─ The Supreme Court overruled Monday all state laws that prohibit or restrict a woman's right to obtain an abortion during her first three months of pregnancy. The vote was 7 to 2.
In a historic resolution of a fiercely controversial issue, the court drafted an entirely new set of national guidelines that will result in broadly liberalized anti-abortion laws in some 46 states but not legalize the procedure altogether.
Establishing a detailed timetable for the relative legal rights of pregnant women and the states that would control their acts, the majority specified that:
─ For the first three months of pregnancy the decision to have an abortion lies with the woman and her doctor, and the state's interest in her welfare is not "compelling" enough to warrant any interference.
─ For the next three months of pregnancy, a state may "regulate the abortion procedure in ways that are reasonably related to maternal health," such as licensing and regulating the persons and facilities involved.
─ For the last 10 weeks of pregnancy, the period during which the fetus is judged to be capable of surviving if born, any state may, if it wishes, prohibit abortions, except where they may be necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother.
The ruling will not affect existing laws in New York, Alaska, Hawaii and Washington, where abortions are now legally available in the early months of pregnancy.
But elsewhere in the nation, it will require rewriting of statutes. The basic Texas case decided by the court Monday will invalidate strict anti-abortion laws in 31 states; a second decision involving Georgia will require considerable rewriting of more liberal statutes in 15 others.
Associate Judge Harry A. Blackmun wrote the majority opinion in which Chief Justice Warren E. Burger and Associate Justices William O. Douglas, William J. Brennan, Jr., Potter Stewart, Thurgood Marshall and Lewis F. Powell Jr. joined.
Dissenting were Associate Justices Byron R. White and William H. Rehnquist. Calling the decision "an exercise of raw judicial power," White wrote that "the court apparently values the convenience of the pregnant mother more than the continued existence and development of the life or potential life which she carries."
The majority rejected the idea, pressed by opponents of liberalized abortion including the Roman Catholic Church, that a fetus becomes a "person" upon conception and is thus entitled to the due process and equal protecting guarantees of the Constitution.
Blackmun concluded that "the word 'person'," as used in the 14th Amendment, "does not include the unborn," although states may acquire, "at some point in time" of pregnancy an interest in the "potential human life" that the fetus represents, to permit regulation.
It is that interest, the court said, that permits states to prohibit abortion during the last 10 weeks of pregnancy, after the fetus has developed the capacity to survive.
In its decision on the challenge to the Georgia abortion law, the high court majority struck down several requirements that a woman seeking to terminate her pregnancy in that state would have to meet.
Among them were a flat prohibition on abortions for out-of-state residents and requirements that hospitals be accredited by a private agency, that applicants be screened by a hospital committee and that two independent doctors certify the potential danger to the applicant's health.
The Georgia law permitted abortions when a doctor found in "his best clinical judgment" that continued pregnancy would threaten the woman's life or health, that the fetus would be likely to be born defective or the pregnancy was the result of rape.
The Supreme Court majority, with Blackmun writing the opinion again, emphasized that this medical judgment should cover all relevant factors; "physical, emotional, psychological, familial and the woman's age."
In some of the 15 states with laws similar to Georgie's, doctors have tended to take a relatively narrow view of what constituted a woman's health in deciding whether an abortion was legally justified.
The Texas law that the court invalidated entirely was typical of the criminal statutes passed in the last half of the 19th century prohibiting all abortions except those to save a mother's life. The Georgia law, approved in 1972 and altered by the court Monday, was patterned after the model penal code of the American Law Institute.