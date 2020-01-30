January 30, 2020

Hawaii: By order of the governor, all flags at state buildings will fly at half-staff Thursday Jan. 30, 2020, the date of her interment, in honor of Honolulu police officer Tiffany Victoria-Enriquez, who was killed in the line of duty Jan. 19.
Illinois: All flags across Sangamon County and the city of Springfield at county and city facilities will fly at half-staff (end date TBD) in honor of former Mayor of Springfield, Frank Edwards, and Sangamon County coroner, Cinda Edwards, who died in a plane crash Jan. 30.