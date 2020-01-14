Texas: All flags at Lubbock County facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset Friday, Jan. 17 in honor of Eric Hill, of the Lubbock Fire Department, and Officer Nicholas Reyna of the Lubbock Police Department, both killed in the line of duty when struck by a vehicle Jan. 11.
Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol Complex will fly at half-staff Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in honor of the life and service of former state Senator Jack Faxon.
Maryland: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at all state facilities in Maryland will fly at half-staff Sunday, January 12, 2020, in honor of former Missouri State Senator and Delegate Ulysses S. Currie, who died Dec. 27, 2019.