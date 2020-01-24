January 24, 2020

Arizona: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in honor of the life and years of service of First Officer Paul Hudson, resident of Buckeye, who died in a C-130 crash while battling fires in Australia.
New Jersey: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in recognition and mourning of a dedicated and tireless public servant, State Senator C. Robert Sarcone.
Virginia: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in respect and memory of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ian P. McLaughlin, of Newport, News, who was killed in action in Afghanistan Jan. 11, 2020.
Wyoming: By order of the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in honor of Wamsutter Paramedic Michael Wilder, who died in the line of duty Jan. 11, 2020.