January 22, 2020

January 22, 2020

  • Updated

Virginia: All flags at the Madison County Courthouse (and others across the county are invited) will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in honor of former Madison County Circuit Court Judge James S. Chenault.

California: All flags in Torrance will fly at half-staff until the date of his interment in honor of former Mayor Ken Miller who served from 1970-78.

Texas: The city flag in Lewisville will fly at half-staff at government buildings until the date of his interment in memory of former Fire Chief Tim Little, who died Jan. 20, 2020, of cancer.

