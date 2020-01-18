January 18, 2020

West Virginia: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the capitol Complex and across Roane County will fly at half-staff Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in honor of Clover volunteer firefighter Mark Horwich, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday, Jan. 11.
Wilmington, Delaware: All flags at governmental buildings in Wilmington, will flay at half-staff until sunset on the date (TBD) of his interment in memory of former Wilmington Mayor and Delaware State Congressman Harry G. "Hal" Haskell Jr.
Blue Grass, Iowa: All flags at city buildings in Blue Grass will flay at half-staff Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, to honor Mayor, veteran and volunteer fireman, Larry Guy.
Commerce, California: All flags at city buildings in Commerce will fly at half-staff until sunset Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 in honor of former Mayor and City Councilman Robert "Bob" Eula.