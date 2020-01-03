Texas: All flags across Panola County will fly at half-staff until sunset of the date of his interment in honor of Deputy Chris Dickerson of the Panola County Sheriff's office, who was killed in the line of duty December 31. Date of interment has not been announced.
Tennessee: All flags in Hendersonville will fly at half-staff until sunset on the date of his interment in honor of Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol of the Hendersonville Police Department, who was killed in the line of duty December 30. Date of interment has not been announced.