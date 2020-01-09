New Jersey: As ordered by the New Jersey Governor, all flags at all state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, the date of his interment in Arlington National Cemetery, in honor of Sergeant 1st Class Michael James Goble, U.S. Army, who was killed in action Dec. 23, 2019 by a roadside bomb while on combat patrol in Afghanistan.
Kentucky: All flags in Louisville will fly at half-staff Jan. 9, 2020 in honor of Larry Kizer of the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Oregon: All flags in Multnomah County will fly at half-staff until sunset Jan. 10, 2020, in honor of Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish.