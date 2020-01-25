January 25, 2020

Texas: By order of the Governor, flags atop the state Capitol and across Cameron and neighboring counties, will fly at half-staff Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in honor of U.S. Army Specialist Miguel A. Villalon, who was killed in action in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, while conducting operations as part of Freedom's Sentinel.
Illinois: By order of the Governor, all flags at state and governmental facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in memory of U.S. Army PFC Miguel Villalon who was killed in action Saturday, Jan. 11, in Afghanistan.
Montana: By order of the Governor, all flags at state and governmental facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in honor of Montana Air National Guard Pilot Lt. Col. Ian McBeth, who lost his life in the line of duty as a first responder Jan. 23, 2020, piloting a C-130 to fight the fires in Australia.
Jacksonville, Florida: All flags at government buildings in Jacksonville will fly at half-staff until the date of his interment to honor former Jacksonville Mayor Jake Godbold, who served from 1978 to 1987.