Florida: By order of the Governor, all flags at the Polk County Courthouse in Bartow, the City Hall in Lakeland, the Lakeland Police Department and the State Capitol in Tallahassee will fly at half-staff Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in honor of Lakeland Police Officer Paul Dunn.
California: All flags across Los Angeles County and cities within the county will fly at half-staff Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in honor of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office Detective Amber Leist.
Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags across Shelby and Jefferson counties will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in honor of Homewood Fire and Rescue Service Chief and former Center Point fireman John Bresnan.