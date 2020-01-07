Pennsylvania: As ordered by the Governor, all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until his interment to honor former U.S. Rep. Mike Fitzpatrick, 56 who died Monday, Jan. 6.
The Governor of Pennsylvania has also order all Commonwealth (state) flags at half-staff to honor Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services Paramedic Matthew Smelser, who was killed Jan. 5, 2020, while responding to a crash on Interstate 70.
South Carolina: All flags in Florence County will fly at half-staff until his interment in honor of Florence County Regional Airport Public Safety Officer Jackson Winkeler, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Jan. 5.
South Dakota: As ordered by the Governor all flags atop the state Capital will fly at half-staff until sunset Monday, Jan. 6, in honor of George Blair, former state legislator from 1979-1986.