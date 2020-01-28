January 27, 2020

North Carolina: By order of the Governor, all flags at state buildings will fly at half-staff from Monday, Jan. 27, to sunset Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in honor of Army Specialist Antonio I. Moore, who lost his life in an accident while carrying out operations in Syria. He was a Wilmington native.
Los Angeles, California: All flags at city buildings in Los Angeles will fly at half-staff until the date of his interment in honor of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and all of the victims of Sunday's helicopter crash.
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania: All flags at city buildings in Harrisburg will fly at half-staff until the date of his interment in honor of former, longtime Mayor Stephen Reed.