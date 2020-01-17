January 17, 2020

Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all U.S. and state flags at state and federal facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in memory of Fire Chief Daryl "Taddy" Drusch, of the Howard Lake Fire & Rescue Service.

Illinois: As ordered by the governor, all flags at state facilities and other locations that follow the Illinois Flag Display Act will fly at half-staff until sunset Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Army Specialist Henry Jarret "Mitch" Mayfield Jr., of Hazel Crest, Ill., who was killed in action by terrorists at a base in Manda Bay, Kenya, Jan. 5.

