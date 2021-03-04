Japanese floral art will be on display at this Tucson garden

The meditative art of Japanese floral arrangements will be on display at Tucson’s Yume Japanese Gardens.
The Ikebana Festival, scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 11-14 and March 18-21, has been held biannually in the spring and fall since 2013.
Ikebana, also known as “the Way of the Flowers,” emphasizes shape, line and form by giving equal weight to the branches, stems and leaves of a plant rather than merely arranging its blooms, a news release said.
The spring festival will feature several dozen floral arrangements throughout the gardens displayed in original vases, many of them handmade in Japan.
Classical Ikebana dates to the 15th century with deep-rooted design rules and a Zen-like discipline, the news release said.
Due to COVID-19, timed admission tickets must be purchased online in advance. General admission is $15 for adults; children under 15 are $5. Member admission is $10.
Capacity will be limited and physical distancing and face coverings are required indoors and outdoors.
Yume Japanese Gardens is located at 2130 N. Alvernon Way. For more information, visit yumegardens.org.