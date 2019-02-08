mobile food vendor
History: Good and excellent ratings since 2012 but was placed on probation Jan. 5.
What the inspector saw: Raw hot dogs, raw bacon and shredded cheese were stored at unsafe temperatures — the third consecutive time inspectors noted that violation; hand-washing sink inaccessible; no food thermometer; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow up: A re-inspection was scheduled for Jan. 16 at Tanque Verde Swap Meet, where the vendor typically operates, but he didn’t show and has not returned health department phone calls. Officials are trying to find him to conduct a follow-up inspection.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.