2400 N. Pantano Road; food truck at 6401 E. 22nd St.
History: Online history was not available. The restaurant and the food truck were both placed on probation Nov. 13, an imminent health hazard rating on Nov. 14 and a failed re-inspection on Nov. 26.
What the inspector saw: Hot water heater and water pump were being replaced on food truck, so no running water was available, take-out containers on dirty shelves, shelves encrusted with food, steak cooling improperly, food in walk-in not at right temperature, reach-in refrigerator not at right temperature.
Follow-up: The food truck passed re-inspection Nov. 14 and the restaurant passed re-inspection Dec. 5.
Comment: Owner Hector Rodriguez said they took care of all the changes they were required to, including replacing a bent cold water hose.